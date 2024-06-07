Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vital Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vital Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 69,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NYSE VTLE opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.21.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

