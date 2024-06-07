Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after buying an additional 194,160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 526,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 30,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $153.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

