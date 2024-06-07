Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,216 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

