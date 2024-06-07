Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.7 %

SNOW stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.41 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

