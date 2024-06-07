Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,237 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $39.71 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.