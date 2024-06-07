Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $114.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.44. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.47 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

