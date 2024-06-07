Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 159,439 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,439 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,809,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,814,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,750,000 after buying an additional 936,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after buying an additional 307,490 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 212,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 152,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.