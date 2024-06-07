Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Shares of PH opened at $515.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $345.95 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.