Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,649 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,763 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 143,448 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

FDX opened at $250.27 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $220.02 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.