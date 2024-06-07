Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 113,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $181.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

