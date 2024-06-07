Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $32,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 167,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.