Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eagle Materials (EXP)

Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/29/2024 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $311.00 to $297.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $250.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $227.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.97.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

