Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 175.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RLAY. Barclays upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $965.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. Relay Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,750.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,467 shares of company stock valued at $300,862. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

