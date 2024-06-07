Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 139.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $436.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72.

In other news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Replimune Group news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,623,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Coffin sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $74,172.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,821,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,787,511.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,717 shares of company stock valued at $593,409 in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 517.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 164,490 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,420,000 after purchasing an additional 242,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 261,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

