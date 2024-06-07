REV Group, Inc. (REVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

REV Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect REV Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REV Group

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.