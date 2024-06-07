REV Group, Inc. (REVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
REV Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect REV Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.
REV Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $28.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.
