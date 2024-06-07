Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.78

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.78 and last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 96936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,049 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.