Robert W. Baird Raises Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $250.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

AVY opened at $226.92 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $162.32 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,858 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

