Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,867,305.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of HOOD stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.13 and a beta of 1.83.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
