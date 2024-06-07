Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on September 10th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.
Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
Rockwell Automation Stock Performance
ROK stock opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $251.28 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.07.
In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
