Rodney Aulick Sells 21,800 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Xylem Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $136.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Xylem Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xylem
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.