Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Root traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 29,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 613,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Get Root alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Root

Insider Activity at Root

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 218,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of Root by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -6.59 EPS for the current year.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.