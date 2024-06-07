Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

