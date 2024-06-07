Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 348,200 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,200 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Kanzhun worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Kanzhun stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

