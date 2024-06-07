Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,202 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,425,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

