Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

