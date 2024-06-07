Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

View Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,330.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,259.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,226.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $745.45 and a 52-week high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.