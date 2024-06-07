Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.30 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $278,704,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 546,969 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,366,000 after acquiring an additional 495,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 288,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,415 shares of company stock worth $11,705,195. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.