Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.06 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onsemi



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

