Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.11 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GPN opened at $97.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.