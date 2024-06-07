Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,800,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 522,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,777,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

VRSK opened at $260.00 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $261.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.