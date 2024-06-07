Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

ACGL stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

