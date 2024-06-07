Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) to Issue $0.03 Final Dividend

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Rural Funds Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.
About Rural Funds Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rural Funds Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Nvidia’s Stock Price, Upcoming Split and the AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.