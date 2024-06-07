SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target points to a potential upside of 181.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SABS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at $2.84 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

