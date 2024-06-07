Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $67,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,533,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

