SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $195.37 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.08 and a 200-day moving average of $219.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.