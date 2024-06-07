Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.85 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Invest’s previous dividend of $0.84. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SREI stock opened at GBX 44.20 ($0.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Schroder Real Estate Invest has a one year low of GBX 39.15 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 47.45 ($0.61). The stock has a market cap of £216.19 million, a PE ratio of -402.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.89.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

