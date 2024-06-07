Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,040,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Science Applications International by 3,071.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 129,963 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 91,134 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $116.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day moving average is $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.