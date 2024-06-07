Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 109.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

