Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMTC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,522,000 after buying an additional 131,133 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its stake in Semtech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 2,039,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,267 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 613,274 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

