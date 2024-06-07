Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $55.00 at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.90.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 83.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Semtech by 205.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.