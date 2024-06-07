SharkNinja, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SharkNinja in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for SharkNinja’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 74.56.

Shares of NYSE SN opened at 75.93 on Friday. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 56.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,595,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,405,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $62,309,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP boosted its position in SharkNinja by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

