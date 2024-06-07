Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after acquiring an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

