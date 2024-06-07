Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 23,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 442,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SBGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Sinclair Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sinclair news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,006,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after buying an additional 538,740 shares in the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 645,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 241,895 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

