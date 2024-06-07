Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 6.13% of Skyline Champion worth $262,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skyline Champion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 81,823 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 19.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,859,000 after acquiring an additional 178,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 703,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,265 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SKY opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

