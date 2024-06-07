Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791 in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

