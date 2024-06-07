SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $538.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $539.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

