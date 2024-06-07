Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.2% in the third quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after buying an additional 344,841 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,271,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 452.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $319.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.47. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

