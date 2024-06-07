Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CXM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

