Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,627,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,506,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after buying an additional 147,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after buying an additional 192,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,941,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 120,852 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $59.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $59.45.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

