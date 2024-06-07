Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,747,000 after purchasing an additional 527,229 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 162.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

